Eroscoin (ERO) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Eroscoin has a total market cap of $202,546.00 and $1,002.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eroscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Eroscoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eroscoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eroscoin Coin Profile

Eroscoin was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. Eroscoin’s official message board is blog.eroscoin.org. Eroscoin’s official website is eroscoin.org. The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Eroscoin

Eroscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eroscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eroscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eroscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eroscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.