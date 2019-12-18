Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPRT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.78 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 160,452 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 97,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.