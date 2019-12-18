Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $13.35 Per Share

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Monday, December 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $13.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.40. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.99 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $350.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.97.

NYSE:ESS opened at $296.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.28. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $235.51 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.07.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 36.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 40.5% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.26, for a total value of $810,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,823.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

