Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $26,842.00 and $11,879.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.06342849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

IMP is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,727,834 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

