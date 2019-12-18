Eventbrite Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,306 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,655% compared to the typical volume of 120 call options.

EB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

NYSE EB opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $132,571.61. Also, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $471,793.07. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $656,581. 19.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 2,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 2,510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

