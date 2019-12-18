Everi Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everi in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Everi has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $13.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 134.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Everi by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 572.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Everi by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 59,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,050 shares of company stock worth $386,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

