Expanse Market Cap Hits $622,831.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Expanse has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $622,831.00 and approximately $2,846.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 21,841,088 coins and its circulating supply is 17,800,751 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Poloniex, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

