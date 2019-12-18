Fantom Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, IDEX, Hotbit and Kucoin. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $19.51 million and $2.64 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00185366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01188700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025770 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.