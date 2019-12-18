Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares Sells 4,000 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adriel G. Lares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Adriel G. Lares sold 1,562 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,786.38.

FSLY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.75. 1,318,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,398. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 89.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 266,271 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 49.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

