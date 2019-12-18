Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Wolfgang Maasberg Sells 70,000 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,402,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,136.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wolfgang Maasberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,463 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $30,708.37.

On Friday, November 15th, Wolfgang Maasberg sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00.

FSLY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. 1,318,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,398. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,696,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,879,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $20,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $12,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

