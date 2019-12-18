FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $192.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $163.23 on Wednesday. FedEx has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $158.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2,057.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 22.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

