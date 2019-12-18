Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Finning International stock opened at C$24.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$21.17 and a 52-week high of C$26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.04.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

