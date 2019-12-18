FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) Given $23.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FRONTEO an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEO opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. FRONTEO has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $15.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. FRONTEO had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter.

FRONTEO Company Profile

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English.

