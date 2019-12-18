Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,497.17 ($19.69).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

FDEV opened at GBX 1,195.92 ($15.73) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,188.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.43. The company has a market capitalization of $465.35 million and a PE ratio of 27.68. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 730 ($9.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68).

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.