FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Issued By B. Riley

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $42.40 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight Capital began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.49.

NYSE:NEM opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,231.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $150,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,741.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,239,075 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

