FY2019 EPS Estimates for Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Decreased by Analyst

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baozun in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BZUN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. Baozun has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Baozun by 1,808.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,431,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,811 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 2,151,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,802 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Baozun by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Baozun by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,452,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

