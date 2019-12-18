FY2019 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LECO. Seaport Global Securities cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

LECO stock opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.62. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at $22,347,319.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $7,120,786. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 338.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 94.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

