FY2019 EPS Estimates for RENAULT S A/ADR Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report released on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.54.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Societe Generale cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RENAULT S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. RENAULT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

