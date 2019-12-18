Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GAMA. Barclays raised their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,199 ($15.77).

Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,265 ($16.64) on Wednesday. Gamma Communications has a one year low of GBX 700 ($9.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,315 ($17.30). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,208.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.14.

In other news, insider Malcolm Goddard sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.92), for a total value of £35,997.50 ($47,352.67).

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

