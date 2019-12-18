GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

GLIBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other GCI Liberty news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,046,905.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.30. GCI Liberty has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.37.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

