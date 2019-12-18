Gear4music (LON:G4M) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at Peel Hunt

Gear4music (LON:G4M) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Gear4music in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

LON:G4M opened at GBX 242 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 210.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 million and a P/E ratio of -345.71. Gear4music has a 12 month low of GBX 162.50 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 540 ($7.10).

About Gear4music

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

