Gexan (GEX) Market Capitalization Tops $30,173.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market capitalization of $30,173.00 and $14,795.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gexan has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00060497 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066519 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00621389 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00233839 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005060 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00086805 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,667,449 coins and its circulating supply is 2,344,656 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

