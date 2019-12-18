GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 2,110 by HSBC

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price target by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank increased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,645 ($21.64) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.75).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,791.60 ($23.57) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,733.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,669.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders have acquired 330 shares of company stock worth $569,340 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

