Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 600 Shares

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $181.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,708. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.47 and a 200 day moving average of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $182.83.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.69.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

