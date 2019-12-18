Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Brian Sharples Sells 850 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $57,400.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $681,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Sharples also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Godaddy alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $57,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $52,921.00.

Godaddy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.49. 1,570,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,724. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.13, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,523 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,369,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,096,000 after buying an additional 436,616 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,042,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after buying an additional 129,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,633,000 after buying an additional 86,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,660,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,770,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.