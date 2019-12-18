Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €124.70 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €124.70 ($145.00) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEG. Pareto Securities set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.31 ($132.92).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €103.50 ($120.35) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($114.53). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €101.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €103.75.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

