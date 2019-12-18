Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €159.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €159.00 ($184.88) target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €149.45 ($173.78).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €139.25 ($161.92) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €146.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €135.55. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($107.40).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

