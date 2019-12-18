Golos (GOLOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $861.00

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded down 31.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Golos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and RuDEX. Golos has a market cap of $193,985.00 and approximately $861.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Golos has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014218 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000578 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001328 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Golos Profile

GOLOS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 183,747,958 coins. Golos’ official website is golos.io. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, RuDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golos using one of the exchanges listed above.

