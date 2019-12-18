Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00642962 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000335 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000321 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

