GravityCoin One Day Volume Reaches $2,245.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $82,318.00 and $2,245.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00185826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01185749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120842 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,965,285 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

