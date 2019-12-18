Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 890 ($11.71). Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPOR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 747.93 ($9.84).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

LON GPOR opened at GBX 827.20 ($10.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 813.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 734.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 895 ($11.77).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.