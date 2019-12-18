Greggs (LON:GRG) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Greggs from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greggs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,991.43 ($26.20).

Get Greggs alerts:

LON GRG opened at GBX 2,236 ($29.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,003.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,095.10. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,496 ($32.83).

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 1,194 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.73), for a total value of £21,539.76 ($28,334.33).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.