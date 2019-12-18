Gregory Harper Purchases 10,000 Shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Gregory Harper purchased 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of STIM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 149,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.66. Neuronetics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 5,765.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 108,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STIM shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

