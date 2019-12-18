GridCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX and SouthXchange. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $219.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade, C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

