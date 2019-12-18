Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $391,894.36. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $2,027,777.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,684 shares in the company, valued at $7,932,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,544 shares of company stock worth $8,655,367. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 151.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,814,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 151.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,472 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 301.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,753,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 99.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,255,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 23.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,028,000 after buying an additional 334,218 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.22. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

