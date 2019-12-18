Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halfords Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.80).

LON:HFD opened at GBX 173.46 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.68. The company has a market cap of $350.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.75. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282.80 ($3.72).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

