Harmony (ONE) One Day Volume Tops $3.62 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.06342849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,420,234,868 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

