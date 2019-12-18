Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Insider Sells $25,887.42 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Natalie Sacks sold 1,521 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $25,887.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Natalie Sacks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $104,751.48.

On Monday, November 18th, Natalie Sacks sold 18,252 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $261,733.68.

On Friday, November 1st, Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $80,049.24.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Natalie Sacks sold 24,150 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $326,266.50.

HARP traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. 84,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,569. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $412.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 1,107.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

