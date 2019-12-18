Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $57,804.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,265.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.01817595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.49 or 0.02595278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00559727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00662608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00051739 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013781 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,150,345 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre.

