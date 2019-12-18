Head-To-Head Contrast: Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) & Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Dyadic International alerts:

This table compares Dyadic International and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -469.88% -22.89% -22.21% Compugen N/A -83.99% -57.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Compugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $1.29 million 114.76 -$7.70 million N/A N/A Compugen $17.80 million 16.89 -$22.60 million ($0.41) -14.29

Dyadic International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compugen.

Volatility & Risk

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dyadic International and Compugen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Compugen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dyadic International currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.40%. Compugen has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.58%. Given Dyadic International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Compugen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dyadic International beats Compugen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its product pipeline consists of COM701, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the interaction of PVRIG with its cognate ligand, PVRL2; CGEN-15001T, an immuno-oncology therapeutic program for ILDR2; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody candidate for its TIGIT program. The company's pipeline also comprises therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, including extracellular domain of ILDR2 and an IgG Fc domain. Compugen Ltd. has a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the safety of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.