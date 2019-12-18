Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Douglas Britt Sells 2,000 Shares

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 59,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,046. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.82. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

