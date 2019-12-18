Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEXO. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hexo from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hexo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Hexo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HEXO opened at C$2.77 on Wednesday. Hexo has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $732.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.97.

About Hexo

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

