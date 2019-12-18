Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) recently:

12/16/2019 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Horizon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/8/2019 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Horizon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2019 – Horizon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Horizon’s efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive. The company's BLA for teprotumumab was accepted by the FDA in September. The FDA set an action date of Mar 8, 2020. A potential approval will significantly boost the company’s performance. The company also initiated the MIRROR study on Krystexxa in the second quarter. The study is designed to support the potential for registration of the drug. Horizon expects continued strong growth for Krystexxa, going forward, and teprotumumab, beginning 2020. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, it faces intense competition from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and universities. Estimates are stable ahead of Q3 results.”

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $34.97.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $560,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,173.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $324,092.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,968.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 73,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

