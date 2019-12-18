Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at GBX 423.80 ($5.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $489.63 million and a PE ratio of 44.61. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52 week low of GBX 253 ($3.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 460 ($6.05). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 431.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 382.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider Matt Pritchard sold 701,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.87), for a total transaction of £2,594,162.50 ($3,412,473.69). Also, insider Matthew Margereson sold 20,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52), for a total value of £85,134 ($111,988.95). Insiders have sold 726,395 shares of company stock valued at $270,154,650 over the last ninety days.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

