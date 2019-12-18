HSBC Analysts Give WashTec (ETR:WSU) a €57.00 Price Target

WashTec (ETR:WSU) has been given a €57.00 ($66.28) target price by investment analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €64.40 ($74.88) price objective on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

WashTec stock opened at €52.30 ($60.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.03. WashTec has a 52-week low of €41.95 ($48.78) and a 52-week high of €74.40 ($86.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $709.26 million and a P/E ratio of 28.74.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

