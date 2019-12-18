HSBC Increases Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) Price Target to GBX 441

Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 407 ($5.35) to GBX 441 ($5.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ELTA stock opened at GBX 411.97 ($5.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 327.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 339.03. Electra Private Equity has a one year low of GBX 5.09 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 410 ($5.39). The firm has a market cap of $157.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77.

Electra Private Equity Company Profile

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

