HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $1,333,636.88 in Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,691,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $1,271,005.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total value of $1,398,080.00.

Shares of HUBS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.04. The stock had a trading volume of 332,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,585. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.27. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 58.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 8.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HubSpot from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.11.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

