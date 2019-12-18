I/O Coin (IOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $3,297.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00001276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00060664 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00629445 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000400 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,862,939 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

