Ian M. Cook Sells 17,750 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ian M. Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.27. 5,467,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,479. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $34,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

