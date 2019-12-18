iBTC (IBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $6,277.00

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 90.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, iBTC has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One iBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). iBTC has a market capitalization of $6,277.00 and $1.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00191832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.01202881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00026504 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,102,774 tokens. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken. The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com.

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

